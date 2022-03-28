Annual Kids Fishing Derby to be April 23

Mirror report

Midlothian’s Annual Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Midlothian Community Park’s fishing pond.

Pre-registration is required and participants supply their own fishing gear and bait. Children should be accompanied by an adult, but volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and assist.

Kids will compete in three age divisions, 4 to 6 years old, 7 to 9 years old, and 10 to 12 years old. Awards will be given for first, second, and third place in each division, the biggest fish, and an overall champion. A fishing license is not required.

Space is limited, so don’t delay. Sign up at www.midlothian.tx.us/kidsfish. For questions call, 972-775-7177.

Kids Fishing Derby is made possible by sponsors Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, In-N-Out Burger, and volunteers from Legacy DeMolay, Midlothian Fish Team, and Texas Game Warden Association.