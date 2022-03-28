City comes out for ‘Play Day!’

Mirror report

More than a thousand Midlothians celebrated the grand opening of Community Park Phase 2 on Saturday, March 26, with a Play Day! in the park and concert that inaugurated the newly dedicated Art Pierard Memorial Amphitheater.

Play Day! kicked off with the opening of the much-anticipated splash pad, as well as community games of kickball, wiffleball, and sand volleyball, that lasted well into the evening. Event-goers were treated to commemorative rally towels distributed by Park Board members and free food, sponsored by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation. Everyone was grateful for the free water donated by MidloH2O as temperatures were close to 90 degrees.

As the sun began to set, people gathered on the lawn in front of the new amphitheater to hear a moving tribute to late City Councilmember Art Pierard. Gwen Pierard and her family received the proclamation from Mayor Richard Reno and the City Council, which dedicated the amphitheater in memory of Art’s persistent spirit of collaboration and service to the community.

Councilman Justin Coffman recalled that upon the occasion of a City Council decision about the park, Pierard quipped, “We hit it out of the park.” Councilman Pierard’s term on City Council was cut short when he was killed in a vehicle accident in 2020. He is credited with coalescing leadership support for phase 2 of the 105-acre park.

A free concert, featuring Texas country singer-songwriter Wynn Williams, capped off the day’s activities which culminated in a fireworks finale.