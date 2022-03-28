City comes out for ‘Play Day!’

Community flocks to new park phase’s grand opening, amphitheater dedication

Mirror report
At left, Councilman Justin Coffman and Mayor Richard Reno with Gwen Pierard and her family at dedication ceremony for Midlothian’s new Art Pierard Memorial Amphitheater.

More than a thousand Midlothians celebrated the grand opening of Community Park Phase 2 on Saturday, March 26, with a Play Day! in the park and concert that inaugurated the newly dedicated Art Pierard Memorial Amphitheater.

Carly and Mark Allen play a friendly game of spike ball with friends at Community Park Phase 2 grand opening.

Play Day! kicked off with the opening of the much-anticipated splash pad, as well as community games of kickball, wiffleball, and sand volleyball, that lasted well into the evening. Event-goers were treated to commemorative rally towels distributed by Park Board members and free food, sponsored by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation. Everyone was grateful for the free water donated by MidloH2O as temperatures were close to 90 degrees.

The Smith family enjoyed the Wynn Williams concert on the amphitheater lawn.

As the sun began to set, people gathered on the lawn in front of the new amphitheater to hear a moving tribute to late City Councilmember Art Pierard. Gwen Pierard and her family received the proclamation from Mayor Richard Reno and the City Council, which dedicated the amphitheater in memory of Art’s persistent spirit of collaboration and service to the community.

Event-goers broke in the newly minted baseball fields with games of kickball and wiffle ball. Fields will open in the fall for Midlothian Amateur Baseball Association youth league games.

Councilman Justin Coffman recalled that upon the occasion of a City Council decision about the park, Pierard quipped, “We hit it out of the park.” Councilman Pierard’s term on City Council was cut short when he was killed in a vehicle accident in 2020. He is credited with coalescing leadership support for phase 2 of the 105-acre park.

Players filled the community sand volleyball courts well into the evening.
Community Park Phase 2 grand opening made a big splash with Kasey Cheshier and his son, Reid.

A free concert, featuring Texas country singer-songwriter Wynn Williams, capped off the day’s activities which culminated in a fireworks finale.

Park Board Members Donna Crimmins-Bonnell and Kellye Osborne greeted guests with rally towels to commemorate Play Day!