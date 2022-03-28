Methodist offers annual sports physicals

Mirror report

Methodist Health System is teaming up with athletic departments from the Mansfield, Midlothian, and Grand Prairie school districts to offer UIL sports physicals and optional echocardiograms this spring for middle and high school student athletes, cheer and drill teams, and marching band members.

The screenings, which are free to the students, will be performed at three locations (listed below) by volunteer nurses, allied health professionals, and independently practicing physicians from Methodist Mansfield and Methodist Midlothian Medical Centers.

“We are proud to build strong community relationships with athletic departments in the areas we serve,” says Shaun Garff, DO, sports medicine physician on the medical staff at both hospitals. “We provide high-quality healthcare to athletes, guide athletes and their families through their injury and recovery, and invest in their overall wellness and safety.”

Sports screenings will be offered in April and May at the following locations.

· Mansfield ISD on April 2: Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, 2700 E. Broad Street, 8:30 a.m. to noon

· Midlothian ISD on April 23: Methodist Family Health Center – Midlothian, 979 Don Floyd Drive, Suite 124, Midlothian, 8 a.m. to noon

· Grand Prairie ISD on May 21: Methodist Convenient Care Sports Medicine Clinic, 4560 Lake Ridge Pkwy Suite 300, Grand Prairie, 8:30 a.m. to noon

Appointments are made on a first come, first served basis, and masks are required for all patients and anyone accompanying them. Use this link to register for an exam: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/sports-physicals-sign-up.

Dr. Garff will lead the physicals, along with family medicine physician Jeff McDaniel, MD. Each exam involves a physical screening and checks of vital signs, height, weight, and vision, as well as a review of each patient's comprehensive medical questionnaires.

“Requiring a physical for student athletes is a top priority for keeping young athletes safe,” Midlothian ISD Athletic Director Todd York says. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our athletes and could not be done without the generous donation of time by Methodist healthcare professionals.”

The optional echocardiogram screenings will be conducted by Alan Taylor, MD, cardiologist on the medical staff of Methodist Mansfield and Methodist Midlothian Medical Centers. Parents of students who wish to receive the exam — an ultrasound scan to check for any cardiovascular abnormalities — must accompany their child, complete a medical history questionnaire, and sign medical releases beforehand.

The sports physical is not intended to replace a student’s routine physical exam with their primary care physician, but it will meet UIL requirements to medically clear students before they can participate in any UIL sports activity. The echocardiogram procedure is a screening exam and does not rule out all heart-related causes of illness.