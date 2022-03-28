Midlothian Council to explore Mid-Way Airport changes

Mid-Way Regional Airport procedures and the status of two Joint Airport Board members occupied a large amount of airspace during the Midlothian City Council’s regular semi-monthly meeting on March 22.

Mid-Way Regional Airport is jointly operated by the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie and is one of only a few airports in Texas operated jointly by two or more governmental jurisdictions. Three board members are appointed by each city, with a seventh member serving on a rotating basis.

At issue was a section of the joint airport agreement that governs conflict of interest. City Manager Chris Dick said two current board members, who were appointed by the Midlothian City Council, have hangar leases at the airport, which Dick said represents a conflict. Dick said a third board member, who was appointed by Waxahachie, also has a hangar lease.

Ultimately, the council voted 7-0 to allow its two appointed board members to remain, remind board members to recuse themselves when hangar lease rates come up for a vote, and direct staff to enter into discussions with Waxahachie to review and update the joint airport agreement.

Councilmember Walter Darrach, who serves as the council’s liaison with the airport board, said the root of the problem is that the joint agreement has not been updated since 1992, and doesn't reflect the airport’s modern status as a center for generating business and investment.

Darrach said he does not want to remove the two board members, but does want the agreement to be reviewed and amended or replaced in its entirety.

“I think it’s an opportunity to correct a dated document,” he said. “Anyone worth their weight who’s going to come and invest in this airport is going to review all our documents. We want them to be as tight and correct as possible so we can display our operation at as high a level as it can be.”

Other items

• Three public speakers, including Ellis County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Republican nominee Louis Ponder, addressed the City Council urging it to vote to become a sanctuary city for the unborn. Ellis County Commissioners voted in January 2020 to become such a sanctuary county.

• Representatives of Freese & Nichols gave a presentation on the city’s roadway, water and wastewater impact fee program. Impact fees are a one-time charge to new development to help share the cost of the development. The council will hold a public hearing to discuss changes to the program and will vote on any changes during its April 12 meeting.

• Councilmembers gave their quarterly liaison reports from city boards and commissions.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes; the purchase of four network switches from General Datatech, L.P. for a total cost of $53,105 to upgrade Fire Department facilities; the donation of six Cisco network switches to the Information Security Program at the Midlothian ISD MILE; authorization for an additional 30-foot easement near Joe Pool Lake and a change in ownership from the Midlothian Water District to the City of Midlothian; authorization for an “encroachment agreement” with Cedar Hill within Midlothian’s existing raw water pipeline easement; a grant from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the Midlothian Downtown Business Association in the amount of $60,237 to fund the Heritage Day community event to be held on Sept. 10; and a MCDC grant of $83,277 to the city Parks Department to fund the Hawkins Spring Park irrigation project.

• A zoning change to a 167.3-acre property from Agricultural to a planned development was continued to the April 12 meeting. The property is generally on the southwest corner of the intersection of Quarry Road and Gifco Road.

• A zoning change for a 21.59-acre tract at the southwest corner of FM 663 and Autumn Run Drive to a planned development was also continued to April 12.

• A new ordinance providing for a curfew for minors under 17 years of age was approved. An existing curfew ordinance contains a sunset provision and was set to expire. Curfew hours are from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends. Police Chief Carl Smith said the curfew has served the city well and will be needed more as the city grows.

• A $1,891,851 MCDC grant to the Parks Department was approved to fund the lighting project at Community Park Phase I.