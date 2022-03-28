MISD board approves new positions

The Midlothian ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a restructure of positions within the district during the board’s March 21 regular monthly meeting.

District assistant superintendent of human resources and student services KayLynn Day said the restructuring will allow the district to create new positions that are needed to support curriculum and teachers district-wide. Among the new positions are coordinators for content-specific areas, including math, reading and science.

Day said the restructuring would be only an adjustment of positions and would not require any additional spending.

Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey said the board had discussed the impact of instructional coaches in the system during a closed session a few months ago. Instructional coaches will remain at elementary campuses, Fey said.

“We feel very strongly and I think principals feel very strongly that there’s a big impact at that level,” Fey said. “It’s very difficult to have one instructional coach at a secondary campus or being shared to have any type of impact. So our restructure plan is to try to move to a place where we can have impact district-wide. Right now we have only two content coordinators overall.”

Fey said the district needs coordinators to support social studies, science, math and reading at elementary and secondary campuses. She added the district will likely only need one K-12 coordinator for social studies and science. Most of the employees being considered for these positions are on teacher contracts.

Board secretary Matt Sanders presided over the meeting. Board president Gary Vineyard participated virtually, and trustee Richard Peña was not present.

Other items

• The board swore in new trustee Holly Teague at the beginning of the meeting, and Teague was seated. Teague was appointed to serve the remainder of the term of Andrea Walton, who resigned last month. The term will expire in May 2023.

• A large number of MISD students were recognized for achievements in swimming, wrestling, band and choir, visual arts, and debate and speech. Additionally, Midlothian Education Foundation faculty grant recipients were recognized.

• Former MISD chief technology officer Dr. Leslie Garakani, who is now with Klein ISD, returned to the district to present the Texas Technology Leaders’ Team Award to his former IT team for its role in overseeing changes to district technology.

• Approved consent agenda items included previous meeting minutes; budget amendments; acceptance of gifts and donations; a fuel contract for 2020-2023 through the Texas Association of School Boards; and a resolution for hazardous areas for 2022-2023.

• Requisitions over $50,000 for a reading support program for secondary grades and for the reopening of the Java Hut at Heritage High School, and a second item for a memorandum of understanding for counseling options for MISD employees, were pulled from the consent agenda and approved separately.

• The board approved employee pay for the Feb. 24 district closure because of winter weather.

• Trustees approved administrator contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. Day said some of the contracts were for two years for some cabinet members.

• A resolution was approved authorizing the Student Health Advisory Committee to explore a grade-appropriate instruction curriculum relating to child abuse, family violence, dating violence and human sex trafficking for 2022-2023. District student services administrator Dr. Al Hemmle told the board that the curriculum is in compliance with Senate Bill 9, which was passed into law by the Texas Legislature in 2021.

• The board approved the school calendar for 2022-2023. Dr. Aaron Williams said the calendar that was selected was the preference of a majority of campus-level participants and parents when surveyed. The first workday for new teacher orientation will be Monday, Aug. 1 and the first day for students will be Thursday, Aug. 11.

• Assistant superintendent for finance and operations Jim Norris gave an update on 2016 bond projects. Norris said the construction at Jean Coleman Elementary and at Heritage High School is progressing nicely thanks to some good weather days.

• Trustees approved a list of six projects to be funded by leftover money from the 2016 bond. Norris, who is nearing retirement, urged the board to approve the demolition of the district’s old bus barn near the MILE campus, paint the exterior of the MILE, and expand parking space at the district support center and J.A. Vitovsky Elementary. Norris also listed a number of other needs that could be placed on the district’s next bond referendum.

• The purchase of technology items for Coleman Elementary for $157,800, the replacement of synthetic turf at HHS by Hellas Constriction Inc. at a cost of $667,700, and the approval of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the HHS competition gymnasium and auditorium were all approved in separate motions.

• Following a closed session, the board approved a remediation agreement related to a land matter.