MPD to hold mental health summit

Mirror report

The Midlothian Police Department is proud to announce the First Annual Midlothian Police Department Community Mental Health Summit.

Mental health practitioners, social workers, law enforcement, and other professionals with a nexus to public safety mental health response are invited to register. The event will be held at the Midlothian Conference Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 and is open to pre-registered Public Safety and Mental Health Professionals only.

While there are countless local, state, and national organizations that provide mental health related conferences, this is the first known summit initiated from a Law Enforcement prospective. Many cities and counties across the nation are experiencing dramatic growth, and with an increase of population brings an increase in citizen needs. Significant among these needs are appropriate mental health interventions. Mental disorders are common in the United States and internationally. An estimated 26.2 percent of Americans ages 18 and older, or about one in four adults, suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.

Law enforcement agencies of all sizes are dealing with their community's mental health issues, but it is often far more difficult for smaller agencies, in lower populated counties, to access resources for mental health clients. The goal of the summit is to bring together all community partners who are dedicated to responding to community mental health issues, and to design a process that can benefit all parties. During this summit, attendees will gain knowledge about various mental health issues, interventions/techniques, program development, and develop networking opportunities to connect with entities that may be of assistance in the future.

The Midlothian Police Department’s desire is to get Community Mental Health shareholders to come together, explain their part of the of the puzzle, connect with other resources, and develop a “Roadmap for Success” that can be shared with other agencies.

For further information on the event please contact Commander Clay Regan at clayton.regan@midlothian.tx.us .