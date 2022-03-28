Spring Cleanup Day slated for April 9

Mirror report

Midlothian Public Works Department invites residents to drop off their non-hazardous waste at a free Cleanup Day to be held on Saturday, April 9, at 1050 N. Highway 67, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents may drop off non-hazardous waste items for disposal or recycling, including: furniture, appliances (Freon removal provided), documents for shredding, off-rim tires (car, light truck, semi-truck trailer; NOT farm, tractor, or heavy equipment tires), and electronics such as hair dryers, curling irons, keyboards, computer monitors, speakers, radio receivers, hand-held gaming devices, and televisions.

Projector TVs can be recycled for a $1 per-screen-inch charge (cash and correct change accepted only), or disposed of for free. Tube-style televisions cannot be thrown away, but can be recycled for the fee of $1 per screen inch. The vendor who recycles televisions requires payment in cash and correct change only.

This event is intended for residents within city limits only and is not for businesses. Proof of residency is required.

No household hazardous waste such as oils, chemicals, or car batteries is accepted at this event. However, a hazardous waste disposal event is scheduled for May 9. For questions about Cleanup Day, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/19/Public-Works, or call 972-775-1083.