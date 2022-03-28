Community Egg Hunt set for April 9

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian will hold its Annual Community Egg Hunt for children age 10 and younger on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at the Sports Complex softball fields, 1000 S. 14th Street.

This is a fun scramble for toy-filled eggs and prizes. Children will be separated by age group. No reservations are needed for this free event, but families are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to park and find the field for the proper age group.

Bring baskets to collect eggs. Photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be available after the hunt. In the event of rain, the event will be held Friday, April 15.

This event is supported by Midlothian Community Development Corporation and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/707/Easter-Egg-Hunt.