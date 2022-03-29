NARFE monthly meeting set for April 12

Staff report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting in Waxahachie at the Asian King Buffet at 507 N. Hwy 77, Suite 950, in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, across Hwy. 77 from Whataburger, on April 12, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.