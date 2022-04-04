Court sets public hearing for tax abatement

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court will hold a public hearing during its Tuesday, May 3 regular meeting to consider entering into a tax abatement agreement with Chaparral Steel Midlothian, LP.

The meeting will be held at the Ellis County Historic Courthouse, Commissioners’ Courtroom (2nd Floor) at 101 West Main Street, Waxahachie, and will begin at 2 p.m.

The Commissioners’ Court issued a public notice of the hearing last week at least 30 days in advance, as required by state law.

The tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, encompasses approximately 575.939 acres on Ward Road and also includes an additional 26 acres at 3351 S. Wyatt Road, according to Ellis County. The improvements to be included in the tax abatement agreement generally consist of a steel mill and related improvements.

The estimated costs of the improvements are at least $155 million.

During the Midlothian City Council’s March 8 meeting, a new TIRZ was created at the existing Chaparral Steel (also known as Gerdau) facility at 300 Ward Road and other parcels.

Two additional resolutions were approved by the city, separately authorizing a tax abatement agreement and an economic development performance agreement with Chaparral Steel. The agreement between Chaparral Steel and the city stipulates that 900 jobs must be maintained through 2033.