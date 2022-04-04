Belles bring home a load of national awards

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Fresh from their amazing invitational performance in Orlando, Fla. at Disney World’s stage at Disney Springs in mid-March, the dancers making up the Heritage Belles drill and dance teams competed at the University of North Texas Coliseum on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, at the national finals. This prestigious event featured high schools from all across the state of Texas.

“The Belles’ performances in the two-day event were a rousing success,” says Director Tiffany Richey. “We knew going into nationals that the competition would be tough and we would have to bring our best to every single performance if we wanted to place near the top. We would have been honored to place anywhere near some of the teams that were there, when we heard our Elite team was named National Champions we were just stunned. I knew the girls had danced the best I had ever seen, and to see that pay off for them was an emotional moment.”

Assistant Director Libby Stronz also shares, “A lot of hard work went into this accomplishment. Our Belles have an amazing work ethic and incredible motivation. I have known all year they can perform and win like they did, but it takes more than just knowing and wishing. The team earned their win through dedication and passion, and I will forever be proud of this year's line of the Heritage Belles!"

Their exciting results are listed below. The Friday events featured the officers and Elite teams, while the Saturday contest shifted to individual and team competition.

ELITE AND OFFICER AWARDS

Elite Team – National Champions

Elite Jazz – National Champions

Officer Pom – National Champions

Elite Hip Hop – National Champions

WOW Judges Award – Elite Hip Hop

TEAM NATIONALS AWARDS & RANKINGS

WOW Judges Award – TEAM Novelty

Academic Award – National Championship

Team Jazz – 3rd runner-up

Team Novelty – 1st runner-up

Team Military – National Champions

Team Pom – 4th runner-up

Team Hip Hop – 1st runner-up

Team Overall (medium division) – 2nd runner-up

Best-of-the-Best – (overall points for all divisions in the competition) – 4th runner-up

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Captain Sarah Miller (senior) – Solo – 2nd runner-up

Captain Sarah Miller (senior) – “Miss High Kick Finalist” and “Senior High Kick Company”

Lieutenant Alex Atwell (junior) – “Miss High Kick Finalist” and “Senior High Kick Company”