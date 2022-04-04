MPD mental health summit Thursday

Mirror report

On Thursday, April 7, the Midlothian Police Department will hold a Mental Health Summit for Professionals with a nexus to public safety and mental health response.

To be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center (1 Community Circle Drive, Midlothian), the event is attracting mental health practitioners, social workers, law enforcement, and other professionals from throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It is the first known summit of its type to be initiated from a law enforcement perspective.

The goal of the summit is to bring together all community partners who are dedicated to responding to community mental health issues, and to design a process that can benefit all parties.

Many cities and counties across north and central Texas are experiencing dramatic growth, and with an increase of population brings an increase in citizen needs. Significant among these needs are appropriate mental health interventions. Mental disorders are common in the United States and internationally. An estimated 26.2 percent of Americans ages 18 and older, or about one in four adults, suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.

Law enforcement agencies of all sizes are dealing with their community's mental health issues, but it is often far more difficult for smaller agencies, in lower populated counties, to access resources for mental health clients.

A stellar lineup of area leaders in mental health has been assembled to provide keynote addresses:

Dr. Stacie Alexander, LPC

Mental Health Clinic Director

Paul Quinn College, Dallas Texas

Dr. Allena Anderson, LPC

Owner, Texas Family Center

Yvette Bonilla, LCSW

Owner, Suicide Care Consulting Services

Harvey Norris, LCSW

Clinical Supervisor

Assertive Aspirations, LLC

Attendees will gain knowledge about various mental health issues, interventions/techniques, program development, and develop networking opportunities to connect with entities that may be of assistance in the future.

It is the aim of the Midlothian Police Department to bring community mental health stakeholders together, explain their part of the of the puzzle, connect with other resources, and develop a “Roadmap for Success” that can be shared with other agencies.