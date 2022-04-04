MUD fight: Local leaders to challenge new district

Two governmental bodies in Ellis County are joining forces to oppose the creation of a massive new municipal utility district, or MUD, in the extraterritorial jurisdictions of Midlothian and Waxahachie.

Both the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court and the Midlothian City Council weighed in on the same day last month — March 8 — against the creation of the Highland Lakes Municipal Utility District No. 1 of Ellis County, which straddles the ETJs of the two largest cities in the county.

The city of Waxahachie has not yet taken action on the proposed MUD and the item was not on Monday night’s meeting agenda. A Waxahachie city official who requested anonymity said over the weekend that the city had not reacted to the proposed MUD yet and staff was still reviewing the matter.

After an executive session by each on March 8, both Ellis County and Midlothian retained the same legal firm — Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta LLP — to represent them in Texas Commission on Environmental Quality proceedings, execute any litigation documentation, and other related matters. The TCEQ is the approving authority for creation of the new MUD.

The Bickerstaff firm has represented the county in the recent past on numerous matters.

It’s not the first time that county officials have sought to contest creation of a MUD. Last June, commissioners voted to fight the establishment of a MUD in the ETJ of Ennis. In that instance, the county also engaged Bickerstaff to represent the county in TCEQ proceedings. In April 2021, the court voted to contest three other MUDs being proposed in the Waxahachie area.

Highland Lakes Midlothian I, LLC was created in November 2020 and a separate company, Highland Lakes Midlothian II, LLC was formed in March 2021, according to public records.. Both entities list an address on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.

Highland Lakes Midlothian I filed a petition with the TCEQ on Jan. 20 of this year to create the MUD, according to state archives. The amended petition states that:

(1) the petitioner holds title to a majority in value of the land to be included in the proposed district;

(2) there is one lienholder, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, on the property to be included in the proposed MUD and the lienholder consents to the creation of the proposed district;

(3) the proposed district will contain approximately 2,153.6 acres located within Ellis County; and

(4) some of the land within the proposed district is within the ETJ of the city of Midlothian and some of it is within the ETJ of the city of Waxahachie.

How do MUDs work?

A municipal utility district as constituted in Texas can be a valuable tool to help generate revenue for infrastructure development at a minimal impact to the city involved.

MUDs are political subdivisions of the state that are operated by a board of directors and can provide water, wastewater, drainage and other services within the MUD’s boundaries. MUDs can also provide funds for conservation, irrigation, electrical generation, firefighting, solid waste collection and disposal, and recreational activities (such as parks, swimming pools, and sports courts).

MUDs are typically funded through bonds that are paid off by homeowners through their property tax bills.

Developers must petition the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to create a MUD. Developers are prohibited from serving or placing employees, business associates, or family members on the MUD Board of Directors.

Developers must pay for or put up a letter of credit equal to 30 percent of the cost of subdivision utilities. This requirement ensures against "fly-by-night operators" who are not committed to the success of the MUD.

Texas law requires that MUDs be annexed in their entirety. In the case of Highland Lakes, the fact that the development straddles two ETJs could be a complicating factor. Annexation, however, may be deferred until after the MUD bonds are paid in full, which in some cases could take decades.

If a city annexes a MUD before its bonds are paid in full, the city must assume the balance of the MUD debt and reimburse the developer for any unbonded facilities.