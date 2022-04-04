Promotion ceremony set for local officer

After successfully commanding troops both at home and overseas, a high-ranking Ellis County military officer will be receiving his promotion to full-bird colonel this weekend.

A promotion ceremony in honor of U.S. Army Reserve soon-to-be Col. Timothy J. Redhair will be held this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, 101 W Main Street in Waxahachie. A dinner will follow at 5:30 p.m. at Beef O'Brady's, 1000 George Hopper Road in Midlothian.

Major Gen. Carlton G. Smith, the 71st Troop Command's commanding general, will conduct the ceremony, which will be attended on an RSVP basis.

As a lieutenant colonel, Redhair commanded the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Infantry Regiment of the Texas Army National Guard, and later commanded the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion of the Texas Army National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division that was activated and deployed to Kuwait in 2020. Redhair also served a tour of duty in Afghanistan with the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in 2013.

In civilian life, Redhair is active with the Circle Ten Council of the Boy Scouts of America and the Ellis County Republican Party.

Helping organize the promotion ceremony was J.J. Brookshire, who is a sergeant first class in the Army Reserve. Brookshire said he met Col. Redhair during his own overseas deployment.

“He had been selected for promotion to colonel but knew there were very few vacancies in the Texas National Guard for colonels and his promotion would be delayed and may not even happen,” Brookshire said. “I offered to find him a position in the Army Reserve where he could be promoted and continue his career.

“He returned from his deployment a few months after I did and I was able to transfer him to an Army Reserve position in Round Rock where he now serves as the Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer for Texas,” Brookshire continued. “This led to his promotion to colonel. This is a huge career step for an Army officer.”

Redhair’s promotion was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a voice vote on June 26, 2021.

Brookshire shared that when Redhair asked about a place he could utilize for the ceremony, Brookshire suggested the courtroom in the Historic Courthouse.

“(It) would be an outstanding location for this Waxahachie resident to be ‘pinned’ and would make for a very memorable experience for him and his guests,” Brookshire said. “I mentioned the idea to Judge (Todd) Little and Commissioner (Lane) Grayson at an event last month and both agreed with the idea.”