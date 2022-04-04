Six MISD DI teams reach Global Finals

Mirror report

On March 26, seven teams from Midlothian ISD competed in the Lone Star Finals Destination Imagination state tournament at the University of Texas-Arlington and Globe Life Field.

After months of preparation, more than 350 student teams from the 17 DI regions in Texas presented their creative solutions to a number of STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges.

Destination Imagination is an international, project-based educational program that encourages innovation, teamwork and creative problem-solving. Students chose one of seven different open-ended DI challenges and worked together in teams to plan, create and present their solutions to the appraisers last weekend.

These teams improved and presented their solutions, which wowed the appraisers and spectators. Six of MISD’s seven teams advanced to the Globals competition on May 20-24 in Kansas City, Mo. Two teams placed first in their category.

Below are the MISD teams advancing to the global competition:

Chewbaccadoodles, Fine Arts, 1st Place

Longbranch Elementary and McClatchey Elementary

Hudson Lynn, Jackson Burns, Preston Peace, Knox Vernon, Emily Jeanes, Kinsley Crowell

Team Managers: Cass Lynn, Samantha Burns

Ramen Noodle Robbers, Improv, 1st Place

McClatchey Elementary

Heston Krupala, Ryder Altman, Christopher Egloff, Cooper Taylor, Jenna Addicks

Team Managers: Christina Altman, Cody Krupala

Dabbing Donuts, Service Learning, 3rd Place

Miller Elementary

Grayson Baker, Jaxson Legg, Parker Legg, Hunter Huber, Temperance Pate, Noomi Pate, Sien Leo Rodriguez

Team Managers: Lindsye Baker, Kelly Huber

Rollerblading Wizards, Technical, 4th Place

McClatchey Elementary

Wyatt Stillwell, Joseph Criscione, Paris Helm, Tyler Langbein, Colson Just, Deborah Bolduc, Olivia Morgan

Team Manager: Hillary Stillwell

Dysfunctional Donuts, Technical Challenge, 2nd Place

Walnut Grove Middle School

Micah Moss, Andrew Vick, Camy Hopkins, Ben Wills, Kealan Allen, Karson Vernon, Patrick Lewis

Team Managers: Casey Nelson, Kim Moss

Teenagers in Tiaras, Improv Challenge, 5th Place

Dieterich Middle School

Blair Bryant, Sophie Tollefsbol, Elise Crumpton, Cori Page, Gretta Gardner, Gabi Anderson

Team Manager: Christina Teufel

MISD would also like to give a special shout-out to DMS’s Drama Llamas Ian Salazar, Scott Akpan, Raelee Shahi, Katelynn Andrle and team managers Lindsay Salazar and Kim Shahi. They did not advance, but they had a great showing at the competition and represented MISD well.