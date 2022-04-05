Storm causes damage, no injuries in Midlothian

(Note: Story will be updated as more information becomes available.)

Local residents are thankful that the latest storm to hit Midlothian didn’t cause more damage than it did.

A severe thunderstorm that had earlier spawned a tornado ripped through Midlothian and Ellis County late Monday night, overturning an 18-wheeler and causing damage but no injuries. The National Weather Service was sending out teams on Tuesday to assess the damage and determine whether a tornado was involved.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday, the city experienced a severe thunderstorm with high winds. In a damage assessment released by the city Tuesday morning, an 18-wheel truck was overturned at the Love’s Truck Stop at the intersection of Business Highway 287 and U.S. Highway 67, but no injuries were reported.

According to the city, the Midlothian Emergency Operations Center was activated in order to direct initial damage assessment, which was conducted by Midlothian Police Department patrol officers and Fire Department personnel.

Later Tuesday, the city released a preliminary damage assessment in partnership with the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the American Red Cross:

• 7 affected homes

• 5 homes with minor damage

• 3 homes with major damage

• 3 homes were destroyed

• 1 business with major damage

For the most part, the damaged structures are located in the far southwest area of town, the city said.

Patrol officers are continuing to conduct damage assessment, the city announced. Citizens are asked to use the police non-emergency number at 972-775-3333 to report any debris in the roadway, so assistance can be dispatched.

The Ellis County Long-Term Disaster Relief Committee, which includes the United Way of West Ellis County and the local chapter of the American Red Cross, has a fund set up to allow 100 percent of donations to be given directly to those families displaced by the storm.

The Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department reported that two shade canopies at Margie Webb Park and Ridgeview Park were damaged. The two parks were closed Tuesday so that the canopies could be removed and debris cleaned up.

At about 11 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Johnson County with a touchdown near Alvarado. On Tuesday, the NWS confirmed an EF-2 twister with winds up to 112 mph. One man in Alvarado was injured when a camper was overturned.

The warning was extended into Ellis County as the radar-detected circulation moved toward Midlothian. The tornado appeared to fizzle as it approached the city, but damage from strong straight-line winds was reported in Midlothian and continuing east into Waxahachie and Red Oak.

Storm chaser Mike Prendergast reported on social media seeing power flashes west of Midlothian but did not see a funnel.

Also on social media were pictures of the damage from residents around town showing downed trees, damaged fences and unsecured items blown around such as trampolines and outdoor furniture.

The weather system also caused damage in Collin, Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties as it passed through.

If a tornado is confirmed by the NWS, it would be the fourth to strike the Midlothian area in a dozen years.

On Oct. 20, 2019, an EF-1 tornado containing 100-mph winds touched down in the area of Ninth Street and U.S. 67. The tornado destroyed the sanctuary of Lighthouse Church and damaged a nearby warehouse, downed power lines and caused some structural damage in the Walnut Grove and Mockingbird Lane areas.

An EF-3 twister first touched down just east of the city on Dec. 26, 2015, damaging or destroying about 40 homes in the Bob White Road neighborhood. The funnel churned onward into Ovilla and Red Oak, where more homes and an elementary school were damaged.

On May 20, 2010, a small funnel briefly touched down near the intersection of U.S. 67 and 287, blowing three 18-wheelers onto their sides. That tornado happened in mid-afternoon and was captured by several photographers.