Belles announce dates for Spring Show and clinic

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

After a very successful school year of athletic performances, local parade appearances, showing off at one of the Disney World stages, and winning competitions and claiming national titles in the American Dance/ Drill Teams Championships, the Heritage Belles still have a few more busy weeks to finish out their 2021-2022 campaign.

First and foremost, the talented group of young ladies want to publicly announce their special Spring Show for 2022. Their two-night performances will be offered on May 6 and 7 (Friday and Saturday), at 7 p.m. on both evenings. Cost for adults is $10 and students are $8. The Belles’ theme for their show this year is “Game On!”.

In addition, the Director of the drill/ dance team Tiffany Richey says, “We are so excited to have some of our future Heritage Belles join us on stage at our Spring Show again this year. All kindergarten-age girls through fifth grade are invited to participate in this spring clinic, dress rehearsal, and final performance (along with the high school Belles) on May 6. (The cost of registration is $40 per child, and after the first child, siblings are $35 each.)

The actual clinic date is set for Tuesday, April 26, at the Heritage High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This allotted time slot is when and where each young girl will learn the routine to be performed in the spring show. The dress rehearsal will take place the following week on Tuesday, May 3, at the Midlothian High School Auditorium from 6 to 6:30 p.m. This is the final optional opportunity to rehearse the routine on stage so each “Future Belle” has a chance to feel comfortable for the upcoming performance.

Within the last week or so the Belle posters have been distributed throughout the community and the “Be a Belle” information sheets have been sent to the following Midlothian Heritage elementary schools: Longbranch, McClatchey, Baxter, and Miller.

The May 6 (first night) performance for “showtime” is 7 p.m. – which will include the youngsters and their routine.

The following night’s Belles performance will be Saturday at 7 p.m. This will be the group’s final presentation of their school year, and they, alone, will be spotlighted.