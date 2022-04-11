Mid-Way board to address conflict issue

The Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board will address recent findings of potential conflict of interest for board members during Thursday afternoon’s scheduled regular meeting.

Mid-Way Regional Airport is jointly operated by the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie and is one of only a few airports in Texas operated jointly by two or more governmental jurisdictions. Three board members are appointed by each city, with a seventh member serving on a rotating basis.

In a March 22 Midlothian City Council meeting, city manager Chris Dick revealed a possible conflict where three current board members have hangar leases at the airport, in violation of a section of the joint agreement covering conflict of interest. Two of the members were appointed by Midlothian and one by Waxahachie.

Ultimately, the Midlothian council voted 7-0 to allow its two appointed board members to remain, remind board members to recuse themselves when hangar lease rates come up for a vote, and direct staff to enter into discussions with Waxahachie to review and update the joint airport agreement.

Midlothian councilmember Walter Darrach said the joint agreement was last updated in 1992 and doesn’t reflect the airport’s modern status as a center for generating business and investment.

In Thursday afternoon’s airport meeting, the board will also receive an update on the Don Jackson hangar project; consider a tenant’s request to obtain permission for a fundraiser for Angel Flight South Central; consider the preliminary fiscal year 2023 airport budget; and consider airport rates and charges for 2022-2023.

The Mid-Way board will also consider acceptance of various reports and previous meeting minutes and receive results of a fuel price survey in its consent agenda.

Thursday’s meeting will be held in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Dr., Midlothian at 4 p.m. The Airport Board packet is available for viewing by going to the Airport’s website, www.mid-wayregional.com.

Members of the joint board are Drew Sambell (chairman), Alex Smith (vice chairman), Randall Porche, Nanette Paghi, Larry Huntley, Michael Williams and Jennifer Chelwick.

This meeting location is wheelchair-accessible. Parking for mobility-impaired persons is available. Any request for sign interpretive services must be made forty-eight hours ahead of the meeting. To make arrangements, call the Waxahachie City Secretary at 469-309-4005 or (TDD) 1-800-RELAY TX .