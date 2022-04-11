Local couple marks 64 years of marriage

Mirror report

A Midlothian senior living community is celebrating the love life of Monte and Elizabeth Walker, who have been together for 64 years.

Monte Lynn Walker and Mary Elizabeth Walker got married on February 16, 1958, just a couple of days after Valentine’s Day. She is from Carmi, Illinois and he is from Nocona, Texas. Mary graduated from high school, then worked for a family-owned telephone company operating the switchboard. Monte became a purchasing agent and manager for several companies.

How did they meet? At the drive-in, of course! Elizabeth borrowed her step-father’s pickup truck one night and went with her friend to a drive-in to get a coke and fries. The two saw Elizabeth’s sister’s boyfriend’s car pull in. Suddenly, another guy appeared out of nowhere and jumped into the car. Intrigued, Elizabeth decided to go over, see her sister, and meet the gentleman.

The gentleman, Monte, chatted with Elizabeth for a while and got to know her. The next day, Monte called Elizabeth and asked her out on a date. They went to a drive-in movie theater. A month or two later, Monte gave Elizabeth an engagement ring during Christmas. They were married by February 16, the following year.

Monte and Elizabeth have two boys: James Hoben Walker, who passed last December. Their younger son is John Wesley Walker. The family has lived in a lot of places: Nocona, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and Duncanville, but finally settled in Midlothian.

When asked what made them a good match, Elizabeth said that they never argued that much. “If Monte got mad, he went for a walk. If I got mad, I banged pots and pans in the kitchen. We never went to bed mad. We always kissed and said, ‘I love you’.”

"I can’t even begin to imagine how incredibly lucky they are to spend practically an entire lifetime with their best friend,” says Melissa Seymore, Memory Care Coordinator for Legacy Oaks of Midlothian.

“Monte and Elizabeth are a beautiful couple. They are active participants in most of the activities and they always have an encouraging word for their neighbors and staff members,” adds Sheila Dasch, Assisted Living Coordinator.

Legacy Oaks of Midlothian’s address is 614 S 14th St. Midlothian, TX 76065. For more information about the community, visit: https://bit.ly/3iMzp8D.