MISD board reviews teaching program

The Midlothian ISD board of trustees heard a presentation on the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program during a special meeting on Monday, April 4.

The program trains teachers to focus on the social well-being of students, relationship-driven campus culture, and student connectedness.

“We want students to be comfortable in school,” MISD assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction Shelle Blaylock said. “We want them to have the relationships they need, and we want them to enjoy school when they come here.”

MISD superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey is a big believer in the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program. Fey said she had training with this program before she set foot in a Texas classroom for the very first time in 1996, and said it set her up for success in the classroom.

“It allowed me to establish expectations from me myself as a teacher with my kids in the classroom, but what it really did was allow for kids to set expectations for me as a teacher,” Fey said. “It establishes a way for that to happen systemically across the entire system.”

Participants in the program have seen increased attendance, student performance and teacher retention; decreased truancies, dropout rate, discipline referrals and teacher attrition; and improved time allocation, Blaylock said.

Blaylock, who experienced the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program while working in other districts, said ensuring that every child feels safe with a strong sense of belonging is the goal of the program.

Since restarting face-to-face classroom learning following COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, Blaylock said the biggest struggle campus administrators have told her they’ve had is building bonds with kids.

Blaylock presented the results of a student survey from last August that shows the district scoring low marks in metrics such as instructional materials, belonging and relationships. Breaking it down further, Blaylock said the district fared well at the elementary level in teacher-student relationships and belonging, but in grades 6-12 those numbers fell dramatically, as much as almost 30 percent.

The school will fund the program by reclassifying $400,000 in ESSER supplemental funding, along with a $100,000 grant provided by the YMCA.

Blaylock said Capturing Kids’ Hearts training for teachers will take place at every MISD campus this summer, and the program would be implemented district-wide when the new school year begins this August.

The program will be discussed further at the April 18 MISD regular monthly board meeting.

Trustees also heard a presentation from Mentors Care, a Midlothian-based non-profit organization. The program matches students considered to be “at risk” with adult volunteer mentors from the community.

Brian Blackwell, a former principal in MISD who now serves with Mentors Care, told the board that mentoring these students ensures that they graduate, maintain or progress in attendance, and maintain or progress in credits earned.

Mentors Care also provides connections to other services, such as CPS, housing, clothing, counseling. medical attention and food assistance.

Blackwell said Mentors Care currently has 112 mentors serving MISD, and 125 to 130 students in the program. Several mentors have more than one student.

Superintendent Fey added that the closure of classrooms during the pandemic greatly affected the mental health of students who lost social interactions that a classroom provides.

In other matters, trustees reviewed the district’s balanced scorecard. Dr. Greg Gibson, executive director of the Texas Association of Mid-Size Schools, went over the district’s goals and also discussed good governance norms.

Preliminary discussion of the 2022-2023 school budget was on the agenda, but was tabled in order to adjourn the meeting in advance of severe weather moving in.