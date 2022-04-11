MPD summit sheds light on mental health

Mirror report

More than 200 mental health professionals along with members of law enforcement and the local criminal justice system gathered at a Mental Health Summit hosted by the Midlothian Police Department on Thursday, April 7, at the Midlothian Conference Center.

“Bringing together all partners who are dedicated to responding to community mental health issues, met our intent of developing contacts to further expand capabilities and strengthen relationships,” said Commander Clay Regan, who oversees Midlothian Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU), which organized the event.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Stacia’ Alexander, LPC, laid out the cost of mental health and the challenges facing our communities. She said the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic intensified mental health issues in our country. According to statistics reported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in the United States experienced a mental illness in 2020. Furthermore, many people increasingly used alcohol or drugs to cope with stress or self-medicate. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, “The direct and indirect costs of mental ill-health can exceed 4 percent of the gross national product.” Alexander outlined the direct cost of mental health disorders to communities to include care, disability costs, physical health problems, and mortality.

Summit participants and speakers, who came from throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and out of state, conferred on the growing need for mental health resources throughout the country. “Law enforcement agencies of all sizes are dealing with their community's mental health issues,” explained Regan. “More and more often, police officers are the first to respond in a crisis,” he added. For this reason, the Midlothian Police Department created the CIU, which in addition to holding the Summit, holds quarterly meetings with local mental health providers and agencies to help coordinate mental health services in the community.

The primary purpose of Midlothian’s CIU is to proactively assist residents suffering from mental health issues, developmental disabilities, or diminished cognitive function, such as dementia. Commander Regan is an experienced and certified Mental Health Peace Officer, as is Officer Robert Newberry, who is assigned to Unit. The CIU is coordinated by Jamie Singleton who in addition to building relationships with community resources, works to connect people and/or families of those with mental health issues with the CIU. “Establishing relationships helps to decrease the likelihood of a critical confrontation with police in the future,” said Singleton.

People served by the CIU may be identified through day-to-day calls for police assistance or they may register for Midlothian Police Department’s Guardian Program through the city’s website. The Guardian Program is 100 percent voluntary. To qualify, the client or guardian must be a resident of Midlothian, or work in the city. The client may also attend school within the jurisdiction of the Midlothian Police Department.

Professionals in the various fields who attended the Summit discussed the many ways mental health issues are affecting the local community. Most agreed a need exists for more resources in Ellis County. During the Summit, attendees broke into smaller problem-solving groups.

At the end of the day, a list of short-range plans included continuing to raise mental health awareness with events like an upcoming Mental Health Awareness Walk on May 21, 9 a.m., Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. For more information, go to www.PawsForReflection.org. Mental health professionals and organizations that want to attend the quarterly meeting to help coordinate mental health services in the community, may call Jamie Singleton at 972-775-7626. Those who would like to register for the Guardian Program may do so at www.midlothian.tx.us/890/Crisis-Intervention-Unit.

The generosity of these sponsors made possible the first-ever Midlothian Police Department Mental Health Summit: Connections Wellness Group, Dallas Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, Hickory Trail Hospital, Rock Springs, One Tribe Foundation, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, and Perimeter Healthcare.