Nature Walk at Mockingbird Park set for Saturday

Half-mile walk led by Indian Trail Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists will begin at 9 a.m.

Mirror report
A free, ½-mile nature walk will be led by a member of Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists this Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. at Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road, Midlothian.  Come watch springtime come to life on the prairie. Learn about the indigenous plants and wildlife.

Comfortable, outdoor clothing, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent recommended.  All ages are welcome, but know that the surface is unpaved. Walks are cancelled in the event of rain.