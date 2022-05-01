County court to review future needs

Staff report

On Thursday, May 12, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court will hold a special public hearing to present the findings of the county’s long-term facilities-needs assessment and answer any questions from members of the public.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Historic Courthouse in Waxahachie and is intended to allow for public comment and participation in Ellis County’s 30-year strategic plan.

Ellis County is among the fastest-growing counties in the state of Texas, and the county’s anticipated population growth will increase the need for physical space within county government facilities, including space for justice system enhancements and general government services.

In order to maintain the same ease-of-access to government services that residents are accustomed to over the next three decades, Ellis County partnered with Kitchell — an HOK professional design firm –—to survey the anticipated need for physical space among the county’s elected officials, department heads, courts, offices, and other facilities. After nearly 18 months of research, interviews and planning, Kitchell has completed the long-term facilities-needs assessment and strategic plan.

At the public hearing, members of the Emerging Ellis County 2050 Committee will present their findings to commissioners and to the public. The committee encourages the public to attend.