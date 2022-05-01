Ennis Inc. sales, earnings up in 2021

Staff report

Ennis Inc. last week reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midlothian-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The label maker posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period.

For the full fiscal year that ended Feb. 28, the company reported profit of $29 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $400 million, up 11.7 percent from the prior year.

Amid inflationary pressure, Ennis’ profit margin slipped slightly, from 29 percent to 28.7. Even so, gross profit margin still climbed overall thanks to stronger revenue, totaling $114.7 million compared to $103.8 million in the previous comparable 12-month span.

Keith Walters, CEO, chairman and president of Ennis, reported that the firm has shuttered some underperforming manufacturing facilities, consolidating the operations into existing locations — moves that will reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies.

“We believe we have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with no debt and significant cash,” Walters said.

Ennis sells promotional products, business forms and supplies, checks and software-compatible forms, envelopes, custom business forms, presentation folders and more.