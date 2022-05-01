MISD honors teachers, employees at banquet

Mirror report

On April 21, Midlothian ISD named Haley Irby as the MISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and Bethany Dowd as the MISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

They were selected to represent the district at the regional level for their innovation in the classroom, connections with students and leadership on campus.

Additionally, MISD was able to celebrate its 2021-2022 Teachers and Employees of the Year at its annual banquet, which was made possible by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. This evening showcased the love and care all employees have for students and how MISD truly is a family.

Teachers of the Year

· Lindsay Bass, T.E. Baxter Elementary

· Jonathon Pollard, J.R. Irvin Elementary

· Stacy Hull, Longbranch Elementary

· Janine Thorne, Dolores W. McClatchey Elementary

· Stephanie Daniell, LaRue Miller Elementary

· Peter Lewiston, Mt. Peak Elementary

· Haley Irby, J.A. Vitovsky Elementary and MISD Elementary Teacher of the Year

· Elizabeth Strange, Dieterich Middle School

· Danielle Hyde, Frank Seale Middle School

· Dawn Richmond, Walnut Grove Middle School

· David Owens, Heritage High School

· Bethany Dowd, Midlothian High School and MISD Secondary Teacher of the Year

· Valerie Beckwith, The MILE

Employees of the Year

· Jessica Moore, Instructional Aide of the Year

· Tom Calvert, Maintenance Services Team Member of the Year

· Jennifer Shook, Child Nutrition Services Team Member of the Year

· Tamara Hansen, Professional Services Team Member of the Year

· Deanna Cannon, Transportation Services Team Member of the Year

· Yuliana Olvera, Custodial Services Team Member of the Year

· Stacy Black, First-Year Teacher of the Year

· Staisha Maddox, Paraprofessional Services Team Member of the Year

· Jim Norris, Leader of the Year