New Home Zone HQ gets Council nod

A planned development west of the U.S. Highway 67-287 interchange that will bring another corporate headquarters to the Cement City was unanimously approved by the Midlothian City Council during last Tuesday’s regular meeting.

A new Home Zone distribution center and corporate office is planned for a 74.5-acre property located directly south of Old Fort Worth Road, west of the highway interchange and east of Ward Road. The site includes two buildings with more than a million square feet of floor space.

Home Zone co-owner and co-founder Jason Adams promoted his company’s local roots and said he and his family look forward to being a part of the community.

Adams said the proposed warehouse will have minimal traffic impact, with no more than 50 truck deliveries per week inbound and smaller delivery trucks outbound.

Adams said only one of the two buildings would be built initially, with the second depending on growth. He added there was a possibility that the company might one day sell the second warehouse site if it was found not to be needed.

Councilmember Walter Darrach pounced on Adams’ statement, questioning approval of heavy industrial zoning without knowing what future industry might be located there. But both Adams and city planning manager Marcos Narvaez said the standards for the site closely match those for the Hillwood industrial development that sits next door.

A proposed north-south minor collector running through the property on the city’s thoroughfare plan will be relocated. Improvements to Old Fort Worth Road, which is being shared with the Westside Preserve development, will include left turn lanes; and all intersections between the two developments will align.

The Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the rezoning by a 6-1 vote during its April 19 meeting.

Other items

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes; an agreement with Insituform Technologoes for manhole rehabilitation services on the Massey Meadows trunk line; a user agreement for the Ellis Countywide Radio System with Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 1; and special event permits for the Evening of Jazz hosted by the Midlothian High School Jazz Band on May 6 and the MHS and Heritage High School Light Up Senior Parade scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.

• A specific-use permit for a secondary dwelling at 5880 FM 663 was withdrawn by the applicant.

• The council adopted a five-year strategic financial plan for the city’s general fund, utility fund, Conference Center and Senior Citizen Center. The plan projects growth in revenue, expenses and personnel through 2027 and is the first step toward approving the fiscal year 2023 budget.

• The remounting and refurbishing of a patient compartment box on an existing ambulance to a new Ford F-450 chassis was approved at a total maximum cost of $210,522. Fire Chief Dale McCaskill said the request was being made early because of supply issues. McCaskill said remounting the box would save the city $100,000 over buying a completely-new ambulance.

• A ground lease and construction agreement with Don Jackson Construction, Inc. for a new private hangar development at Mid-Way Regional Airport was approved. The airport expansion, which was approved by the Mid-Way joint airport board in February, will include six box hangars.

• Councilmembers approved a proposed mural at 308 North 8th Street within the North 8th Zoning District. The mural, commissioned by Leadership Midlothian, was designed by art students from the two high schools in the city.

• Following an executive session, the council took no public action.