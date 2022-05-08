County commissioners OK Gerdau abatement

A tax abatement incentive agreement for an expansion of the Gerdau steel plant in Midlothian was agreed to by the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court last week, following suit with a similar agreement the city of Midlothian approved earlier this year.

The abatement agreement calls for Gerdau, also known as Chaparral Steel, to receive a county ad valorem property tax break of 45% over a 10-year period in order to modernize the mills on the company worksite.

The abatement will go into effect at the start of fiscal year 2023 on Oct. 1, county judge Todd Little said.

The county abatement agreement matches one that was approved by the Midlothian City Council in February.

Kyle Kinateder, president of Midlothian Economic Development, said the current Gerdau facility was built in the 1970s and is aging and in need of upgrades.

“From the city’s perspective, we believe this a great project for our community,” Kinateder said. “This is ultimately an opportunity to partner so that the community as a whole and the company are mutually able to benefit.”

Kinateder said the city’s abatement agreement is tied to an economic performance agreement that requires Gerdau to meet certain goals each year. If the company fails to meet the benchmark, it will not receive the abatement for that year. If the goals are not met two years in a row, the agreement becomes null and void.

Gerdau local vice president and general manager Daniel Rego said the company has eight facilities in North America and is looking at Midlothian for its main modernization investments, worth more than $200 million. Rego said the modernized and expanded plant will continue to employ over 1,000 workers.

All four commissioners were present.

Other items

• The court voted to contest Ellis Ranch Municipal Utility District No. 1 and to retain the Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta law firm to execute any necessary litigation documentation.

• A resolution was presented in recognition of National Day of Prayer.

• Approved consent agenda items included previous meeting minutes; acceptance of various reports; payment of four invoices from fiscal year 2021 in the amount of $3,400 using fiscal year 2022 funds; three line-item transfers; acceptance of unanticipated revenue from a refund of wages paid to an election worker and from sale of materials; and property tax refunds totaling $341,055.

• Four plat requests were approved: for a 3.501-acre property on the south side of Wester Road near Ferris; a 9.178-acre property on the east side of Feaster Road about a mile northeast of FM 34 near Ennis; a 6.645-acre property at the southeast corner of Ozro Road and FM 157 near Maypearl; and a 2.995-acre property on the north side of Joe Wilson Road in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Midlothian.

• A performance bond was accepted for the proposed Estates of Palmer subdivision. A performance bond was tabled for the Ferris Ranch Phase II subdivision after Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson raised questions about the county’s exposure in the event of a default.

• Commissioners approved pre-construction services in the amount of $44,000 with the Kitchell firm for the proposed Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 court facility. The court also approved an engagement with Walker Land Surveying Company for surveying services for the facility in the amount of $4,000.

• The court approved the purchases of a John Deere 5100E cab utility tractor and a Mack MP3 tractor truck for Road and Bridge Precinct 3, a 2023 Tahoe PPV four-wheel-drive for the Fire Marshal’s Office, and a Dualm X-ray inspection system for the Sheriff’s Department.

• Funding for the Ellis County Child Welfare Fund was tabled following a discussion. County Child Protective Services Board treasurer Diann Wilson told the court the board has not been funded for each of the last two years.

• County Fire Marshal Tim Birdwell reported that there is no need at this time to reinstate a burn ban in the county.