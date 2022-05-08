Briley Blackmon awarded scholarship

Mirror report

United Recyclers Group Scholarship Foundation recently announced Midlothian High School senior Briley Blackmon as a $2,500 College Award recipient for 2022.

Briley is the daughter of Jeff and Nicole Blackmon. Nicole is employed by Grimes Truck & Auto Parts, a URG member in Grand Prairie.

“I’m honored to receive this scholarship from URG," Briley said. "This will be going towards my goal of becoming a pediatric anesthetist. I am grateful to be pursuing my dreams of working with children. Thank you URG for investing in my education and my future.”