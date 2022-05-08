Chamber names Shook as new president

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce didn’t have to look very far as it tapped Melissa Shook to be its next president and chief operating officer.

“We are so excited to have her leading our Chamber,” the local Chamber said in a post on its website last week. “Please take time to congratulate her. She is looking forward to meeting you and supporting your business through our wide variety of Chamber programs.”

Shook will be replacing former Chamber CEO Laura Terhune, who will pursue other interests.

Since January, Shook has served as the Chamber’s membership director in the city of Midlothian.

Attending both Texas A&M Corpus Christi and University of Texas at Arlington, Shook studied communications, photography, and graphic design. In 2010, she launched her photography business, then founded a bridal magazine (“The Southern Social”) starting in 2017.

"I've been involved with the Midlothian Chamber for five years either volunteering or being a part of different committees,” Shook said at the time. “I am excited to now officially be working for the Chamber and I look forward to connecting and helping our members and the Chamber grow."