Pancake breakfast on Mid-Way agenda

An update on the upcoming Pancake Breakfast Fly-In/Drive-In scheduled for the morning of Saturday, June 4 will highlight a light agenda for the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board during Thursday afternoon’s scheduled regular meeting.

The family-friendly event will once again have a number of attractions including a pancake breakfast, classic airplane and fighter displays, a classic car display, helicopter and Commemorative Air Force rides, children’s activities and more.

In Thursday afternoon’s meeting, the board will discuss airport rates and charges for 2022-23 and will consider starting the process to update the airport master plan. The plan, which dates back to 1992, came up for discussion during a March 22 Midlothian City Council meeting.

The Mid-Way board will also consider acceptance of various reports and previous meeting minutes in its consent agenda.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Drive, Midlothian. The Airport Board packet is available for viewing by going to the Airport’s website, www.mid-wayregional.com.

Mid-Way Regional Airport is jointly operated by the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie and is one of only a few airports in Texas operated jointly by two or more governmental jurisdictions. Three board members are appointed by each city, with a seventh member serving on a rotating basis.

Members of the joint board are Drew Sambell (chairman), Alex Smith (vice chairman), Randall Porche, Nanette Paghi, Larry Huntley, Michael Williams and Jennifer Chelwick.

This meeting location is wheelchair accessible. Parking for mobility-impaired persons is available. Any request for sign interpretive services must be made 48 hours ahead of the meeting. To make arrangements, call the Waxahachie City Secretary at (469) 309-4005 or (TDD) 1-800-RELAY TX .