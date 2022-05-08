Skunk tests positive for rabies in city

Mirror report

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Midlothian Animal Services division on Thursday, May 5, that a skunk taken from the Brandi Ridge Subdivision on May 2 tested positive for rabies.

On May 2, Animal Control was called to a residence in the vicinity of Cedar Run Road and Mountain Peak Bend to respond to a dead animal. It was reported that dogs had injured a skunk. The skunk was dead when it was picked up by Animal Services.

Animal Services staff sent the skunk to the state for rabies testing. The city of Midlothian was notified on May 5 that the skunk tested positive for rabies. The dog that came in contact with the skunk is required to be isolated.

Once infected, rabies is a virus that has a 100% fatality rate when left untreated in mammals, including humans.

State law requires all cats and dogs over 4 months of age to be current on rabies vaccinations.

Public health officials recommend the following precautions to protect everyone from exposure to rabies:

• Report any sick or strange acting wildlife.

• Vaccinate pets and livestock.

• Vaccinate livestock with frequent human contact.

• Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.

• Do not feed strays.

• Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic.

• Report all animal bites and any contact with bats to the Animal Services. Human rabies can be prevented with a series of shots.

• Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing food outside.

• Children should be instructed to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.

To report loose animals or sick wildlife, please contact the police non-emergency number at (972) 775-3333 or Animal Services at (972) 775-7614.