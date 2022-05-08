Rep. Harrison visits MISD campuses

Mirror report

On Friday, State Representative Brian Harrison toured two campuses in the Midlothian Independent School District, Midlothian High School and J.A. Vitovsky Elementary School. He met with Deputy Superintendent Darin Kasper, MHS Principal Dr. Kalee McMullen, and J.A. Vitovsky Principal Hollye Walker as well as students and faculty members.

“It was a pleasure to meet students and see dedicated teachers and staff in action at Midlothian High School and J.A. Vitovsky Elementary School,” Harrison said. “I’m proud to represent MISD in the Texas Legislature and to be a MISD parent.”

Today, the MISD celebrates more than 100 years in education and includes two high schools, three middle schools, and seven elementary schools that provide innovative learning environments of academic and vocational student interests. The MISD covers an area of approximately 112 square miles. Besides serving most of Midlothian, the school district also serves students living in portions of six other municipalities.

Midlothian High School is the original high school in the district and serves students in the 9th through 12th grades. It is classified as a 5A school by the University Interscholastic League. A second high school, Midlothian Heritage High School, opened in the district in 2014.

J.A. Vitovsky Elementary opened on August 30, 2001. The school takes its name from Mrs. Jacqueline Ann Vitovsky, who served MISD proudly as a school board member from 1996-99. Her family stays faithfully involved with JAV, especially her widower, Ed Vitovsky.

When the school first opened, it served all of the district's 5th- and 6th-graders before opening as a PreK through 5th-grade campus in the 2005-06 school year. J.A. Vitovsky Elementary provides a multitude of special services for students with unique needs such as the district's bilingual program, the Title I Reading Program, and the Title I Math Program.