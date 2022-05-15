Le Freak brings the heat at 8th Street Dance

It was a hot time in the old downtown of Midlothian on Saturday night as about 5,000 attendees boogeyed to the music of favorite band Le Freak at the annual 8th Street Dance.

The unseasonably toasty mid-90s weather for mid-May gave the event a distinct summertime vibe, but as the sun set and the temperature cooled, many in the crowd popped out of their lawn chairs and grew more festive.

Performing at Midlothian’s 8th Street Dance since 2015, Le Freak plays a heart-pounding set list of 80s dance hits like “Celebration” and “Ladies Night” by Kool and the Gang and “Night Fever” by the Bee Gees, and many, many more.

After COVID-19 shut down the dance in 2020, the event’s eagerly-anticipated return last year was greeted with great enthusiasm, and that didn’t seem to wane much this year in spite of the heat. Thousands of residents from Midlothian and from outside the city attended the free Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department event on Saturday, including lots of four-legged friends who were welcome.

North 8th Street and adjoining blocks were closed off between Avenue E and Main Street, and the streets were filled with food trucks, vendors and a Kids’ Zone with plenty of games. People brought their lawn chairs and congregated on pavement where normally thousands of cars would be passing through daily.

In attendance were groups of friends, enjoying “girls night out,” couples on dates, and whole families who came to have fun together. The band invited kids to the stage to participate. First the girls frolicked to “Dancing Queen” by Abba, and then the boys took the stage for the Village People’s party hit, “Y.M.C.A.”

“If you haven’t been to a Le Freak concert, you don’t know what you’re missing,” said one fan.

Le Freak’s website introduces the four band members: guitarist, Marvin "Cupcake" Jackson-Osmond; drummer, Bo Bandit; lead vocalist, Minnesota 'Soda' Mick James, and bass player, Curly "the Package" Brown.

After two hours of non-stop music and comedy, they hung around to sign autographs and pose for photos, delighting the crowd even more.

All in all, it was a wonderful and enjoyable evening to listen to music, enjoy some fellowship with others, and to bask once again in being a part of a thriving community and a good place to call home.

This year’s 8th Street Dance was made possible by the generosity of presenting sponsor Centennial Roofing, along with support from Midlothian Community Development Corporation, and Diversified National Title Agency of Texas.