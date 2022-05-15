Thrift Store Crawl returns again for spring

Staff report

Heaven’s Attic, a resale store benefiting Manna House, presents the 4th Thrift Store Crawl Spring Edition, starting Thursday, May 19 and ending Saturday, May 21.

Over the three-day period, each thrift and resale store will offer a unique promotion where shoppers can enjoy special savings on clothing, home goods, furniture, and more. Not only does shopping resale have a positive impact on the environment, purchases made during Thrift Crawl directly impact each store’s individual mission, all intended to serve local communities within Ellis County.

“We’re ecstatic to bring Thrift Crawl back this season. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with our friends and neighbors while bringing more awareness to Heaven’s Attic and Manna House,” Heaven’s Attic officials stated. “It’s important that we bring more connectivity between other organizations doing good in our community as well. It truly takes a village.”

Participating stores are located throughout Ellis County. Whether it’s a shopping day with friends, a family weekend adventure, or an individual shopper looking for a great deal, this is retail therapy to feel good about.

For more information and for an updated list of participating stores, visit the Facebook Event leading up to the event duration.

Participating thrift stores are:

• Heaven’s Attic of Italy: 205 E. Main St., Italy, TX 76651 - 50% Off Promo Thursday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Helping Hands of Ennis: 604 NE Main, Ennis, TX 75119 - 50% off select items each day Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Heaven’s Attic of Midlothian: 212 W. Ave. F, Midlothian, TX 76065 - 50% Off Promo Thursday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The Outlet Thrift Store - Midlothian: 1000 E. Main St., Ste 303, Midlothian, TX 76065 - 50% Off Promo Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Bridges Bazaar: 110 E. Ohio Ave., Midlothian, TX 76065 - $5 Bridge Bucks with purchase Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The Outlet Thrift Store - Cedar Hill: 124 W. Belt Line Road #8, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 - 50% Off Promo Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The Thrifty Lark: 1204 Ferris Ave., Suite B, Waxahachie, TX 75165 - Rotating savings everyday Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Heart of ‘Hachie: 109 N. Elm St., Waxahachie, TX 75165 - Offering savings on all clothing - buy one, get one 1/2 off; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.