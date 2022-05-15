FirstLook Boutique rebrands as The Thrifty Lark

Staff report

FirstLook, a sexual health and pregnancy center focused on providing positive, life-affirming alternatives to abortion for women and families, unveiled its newly expanded and remodeled thrift store over the weekend with a two-day event featuring 50% off storewide, food trucks, and prizes.

The store has offered the community new and gently used merchandise at great prices, displayed in a clean and organized atmosphere since 2005.

The new name and logo had been kept a secret for months awaiting the unveiling at the ribbon-cutting ceremony with all four Ellis County Chambers of Commerce participating on Friday.

Newly named, The Thrifty Lark boutique has a colorful new logo using the same lark from the FirstLook logo. The boutique now offers twice the space for an enhanced shopping experience.

As revenues from the store are a primary source of funding for FirstLook, the expanded space will now allow the boutique to accept more donations and carry more inventory, resulting in additional profits for the ministry. The additional revenue will allow the ministry to serve even more Ellis County women and families as they navigate unexpected pregnancies.

“When I came on board as a volunteer in 2017, our current store was quite crowded and cluttered due to the lack of space. Expanding has always been a dream, and we are fortunate that God has blessed us,” said Thrifty Lark Manager Rena Hight. “With the expansion and renovation of our current and new space, we will be able to add even more amazing items.”

Serving more than 40,000 clients since opening its doors in 1995, FirstLook offers clients a variety of no-cost clinical services, educational programs, counseling and support.

FirstLook CEO, Donna Young, explains how the boutique supports FirstLook’s programs.

“When you shop at our resale boutique, you are supporting the ministry of FirstLook. One hundred percent of all the profits go to further our mission to lead Ellis County to embrace life by promoting best sexual health practices and providing family support in the name of Jesus Christ. No woman or man ever pays a dime for our services,” Young said.

Keeping the store running is no small task. And with the expanded space and additional inventory, the need for volunteers is even greater.

“The backbone of our ministry at FirstLook is our wonderful, faithful volunteer staff. We have volunteers that have generously served in the boutique since we opened our doors 17 years ago. Their dedication of time, talent and resources enables us to keep expenses low and give more to support the mission of FirstLook,” Young said.

John Hamaker, FirstLook board treasurer, said he is thrilled with the new store and what it will offer to the community.

“These are exciting times for FirstLook. The newly renovated store will allow our resale boutique, now identified as The Thrifty Lark, to continue to be a vital component in the funding of the FirstLook Pregnancy Center,” Hamaker said. “This is a boon to the community that has long supported the pro-life ministry that FirstLook champions.”

For more information on donations, volunteering or shopping at The Thrifty Lark, please visit the Friends of FirstLook website or in person at 1204 Ferris Ave., Suite B, Waxahachie, TX 75165.