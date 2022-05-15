City Council expands use of shipping containers

Shipping containers were approved as allowable by right for heavy and medium industrial zones last Tuesday in a short meeting of the Midlothian City Council.

City planning manager Marcos Narvaez told the council that the city has received numerous requests regarding the use of shipping containers as accessory buildings.

Current building standards allow one shipping container on residential properties larger than 10 acres in size, but Narvaez said no criteria allowing them existed for non-residential uses. The new standard will mirror the residential requirements, allowing one container for each parcel over 10 acres. Narvaez added that the container should be of earth-tone colors and should be screened from public view.

Narvaez said exceptions could be granted through the use of a specific-use permit on a case-by-case basis.

Councilmember Justin Coffman recommended relaxing the 10-acre requirement for industrial uses, considering it too strict. Coffman made the motion, proposing a 5-acre minimum for industrial zones and adding that residential containers should not be within public view. The motion passed 6-0.

Councilmember Walter Darrach was not present.

Other items

• Approved consent agenda items included previous meeting minutes; the calling of a June 18 runoff for City Council Place 3; authorization of representatives for TexPool; authorization for the Midlothian Police Department to apply for a pair of traffic safety grants from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program; and approval of filming of “The Chosen” series May 15-20 as a special event in accordance with zoning ordinances.

• A specific-use permit for an Oncor Electric substation on FM 663 between Lena Lane and Roundabout Drive was approved. The substation is being expanded to handle growing demand in the city.

• An SUP for a body art studio in Eastgate Industrial Park Phase 3 was approved, with a 30-day allowance for overlapping permits as the business moves into a larger suite in the same building.

• The council approved a special exception to allow driveway access onto McAlpin Road for a 7.881-acre property between Seeton Lane and FM 875.

• Upon recommendation from Midlothian Economic Development, councilmembers approved an economic development incentive agreement with the TSTC Foundation and to provide a possible grant of up to $140,000 for a project related to a career center.

• An agreement for professional services with North Star was approved for development of new brands for the city, MED and the Midlothian Community Development Corporation at a total cost of $86,000. The city’s portion of the expenditure is $32,700. The council also authorized MCDC in a separate motion to pay $26,700 as its share of the cost.

• An amendment to the grant terms between MCDC and Stephen Hidlebaugh for the Founders Row project was approved.