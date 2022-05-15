Nature Walk at Mockingbird Park set for Saturday

Mirror report

A free, half-mile nature walk will be led by a member of Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists this Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. at Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road, Midlothian. Come watch springtime come to life on the prairie. Learn about the indigenous plants and wildlife.

Comfortable, outdoor clothing, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent recommended. All ages are welcome, but know that the surface is unpaved. Walks are canceled in the event of rain.