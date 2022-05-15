Movies in the Park schedule set for summer

Mirror report

The 2022 Movies in the Park schedule includes three popular family movies, kicking off with Disney’s “Encanto” on Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m. at Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387.

“Sing 2” will follow on July 16, and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown on August 6. Movies in the Park are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the event sponsor Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

Movies will begin at dark and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets upon which to sit. In case of rain, movies will be rescheduled.

For more information and updates, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/movies.