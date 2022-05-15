Movies in the Park schedule set for summer

Midlothian’s free outdoor family series kicks off June 4 at Hawkins Spring Park

Mirror report
Rose Spellman (from right), Sarah Randall, Declan Derden, and Brittany and Kyle Derden enjoy a movie last summer at Hawkins Spring Park. Mark the dates to bring the whole family to this summer’s Movies in the Park, sponsored by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

The 2022 Movies in the Park schedule includes three popular family movies, kicking off with Disney’s “Encanto” on Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m. at Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387.

“Sing 2” will follow on July 16, and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown on August 6. Movies in the Park are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the event sponsor Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

Movies will begin at dark and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets upon which to sit. In case of rain, movies will be rescheduled.

For more information and updates, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/movies.