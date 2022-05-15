MPD to host Junior Police Academy

Mirror report

This summer the Midlothian Police Department School Resource Unit will be hosting its Junior Police Academy (JPA).

Back after a two-year hiatus, the JPA is a camp designed to strengthen the connection between law enforcement and local youth, giving them a chance to see what it's like to become a police officer over their summer vacation.

The JPA is free and is modeled after the police academies attended by Midlothian PD officers. The JPA is open to Midlothian students, ages 8 to 13.

Junior Cadets will be introduced to physical training such as: competing in an obstacle course, self-defense tactics, hand-cuffing, and marching. Cadets also get a first-hand look at public safety tools, equipment and vehicles such as Patrol and SWAT vehicles and fire apparatus. At the end of the academy, students will participate in a graduation ceremony that acknowledges their endurance and hard work.

Camp dates are: Ages 8-10: June 13-16 and July 11-14; and ages 11-13: June 20-23 and July 18-21.

The police department will be holding a one-day registration this Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Midlothian High School cafeteria. If interested for your kids, please complete the application. medical information sheet, parental code of conduct acknowledgment, media release, and liability waiver available at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/.../2022-Junior-Police...

Forms can also be picked up at the Police Station. Please complete a form for each child that will be attending and bring to the registration. Forms must be filled out in their entirety. There are only 30 slots available for each camp. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, contact Sgt. Halbert at Billy.Halbert@Midlothian.tx.us.