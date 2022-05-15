Midlothian quilter shares her talent

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Mrs. Linda Clifton of Midlothian has been a talented quilter for many years. Also, she is well-known for being a very kind and generous person. By putting those qualities together, a unique bond has been formed – and the results are: (1) a permanent gesture of friendship has been established; and (2) the quilting instructor has given her “Sister in Christ” a memento that she will cherish forever.

“My grandmother was a quilter, so I have been around quilting all my life,” says Linda. “I have several of her quilts, including the one she made when I was born. To sort of carry on the family tradition, years later I made a baby quilt for each of my daughters and grandchildren. My first attempt was one that I completed about 50 years ago.”

She continues, “I didn’t really get very heavily involved into the hobby of quilting until 2012, when I retired. Then, since I suddenly had a lot more free time, I joined the Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County. From there, I began working at “Quilts n’ More”, an arts and craft store located at 211 West Avenue F in the city of Midlothian. I landed there – mainly to support my habit of quilting. I think at the very start of my career there, most of my entire salary seemed to go back to the store. (LOL)”

Recently, Linda gladly accepted the call to help a Bible Study lady in her Tuesday morning class (the group is better known as the “Cracked Pots”) to “learn” how to “quilt”. In essence, quilting is a very common and interesting craft or leisure activity that uses a pattern of stitching material onto cloth – thus, creating a useful covering, or blanket / quilt, as it were, that can also be used as a decorative piece within the home.

At first, Linda tried to “tell” her friend how to quilt. That method of teaching was not working very well. A while back, Linda started traveling to the home and ranch of Ms. Jane Wilemon in Maypearl, a widow that had lost her beloved husband David Wilemon about two and a half years ago. In fact, she very specifically wanted Linda’s assistance to help her create “memory quilts” for her grown children, her son and daughter. She knew that Linda knew how to make and design the special quilts, so she asked if she would be willing to help her.

Jane, originally from New York, has been an artist for many years, but she wanted very badly to learn the new hobby of quilting. She already knew how to sew, but she definitely had never made a quilt prior to Linda’s helpful lessons. Her main objective was to furnish Linda with left-over pieces of Dave’s old shirts, so she could surprise her children with something personal to honor their deceased father so they would both have a special memento to remember him by.

The twosome began to engage in several sessions of how to make these beautiful, and often very meaningful, works of art. Some of these “sessions” were in Maypearl, and some were at the home of Linda in Midlothian. The ladies would get together and learn this specialized art in several different phases. Once Jane began to understand the hands-on method of instruction, she caught on immediately. Within about a month’s time, she was ultimately able to make a quilt of her own, and she explains, “I thought – that was that. I’m happy that I now know how to quilt, and I was very grateful for Linda’s patient instruction.”

To somewhat repay her friend for taking her time and effort to teach her, Jane decided to take Linda a bunch of surplus material she had lying around her house to Linda. She even took more pieces of her late husband’s old shirts that perhaps Linda could use later on in her quilting projects in the future.

Well, what a surprise Linda had in store for Jane on Tuesday, May 3, at their regular Bible class at Creekside Church in Midlothian. In front of all their fellow “Cracked Pots” (about 25 ladies in attendance), Linda presented Jane with her latest creation – a treasured quilt – in which Linda had used many of the “donated” shirts (and pieces of the shirts) previously worn by Dave Wilemon..

Jane was completely overcome with tears of joy, as she beheld the beautiful quilt that Linda had made in honor of her late husband.

“I am so happy that Linda gave me one of my most-prized gifts ever,” says Jane. “I will be eternally grateful to her for her thoughtfulness. What a wonderful way to pay kindness forward.”

Linda relays, “Since Jane had given me so much material and other left-over pieces of Dave’s shirts, I just decided to make her one, too. I love to work on memory quilts. Many people say that they can wrap-up in the quilt and smell their love ones, or by looking at the shirt pieces, they are reminded of some wonderful memories of their loved one wearing that particular shirt, etc. I am thankful that I learned how to make these unique memory quilts from my job at “Quilts n’ More”. I first started making these one-of-a-kind quilts out of t-shirts that usually were from school or hobby-related clothing. From there, I began to also design special ones by using clothes from deceased loved ones. The popularity of these items have really grown over the past few years. I was so glad that Jane was so thrilled with my surprise gift for her.”