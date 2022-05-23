Double Ace kicks off concert series June 24

Mirror report

The new Art Pierard Memorial Amphitheater will be the site of a series of three, free, outdoor concerts, themed Summer Beats, this summer. Located at Midlothian Community Park Phase 2, 3601 S. 14th, the amphitheater was dedicated to the memory of late Councilman Art Pierard at opening ceremonies in March.

The first of the three free concerts is slated for Friday, June 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and will feature Double Ace, a high energy rock ‘n’ roll and Texas blues band from Grand Prairie. Double Ace was a crowd pleaser at the recent Wine, Arts, and Craft Beer Fest hosted by the Midlothian Chamber in April.

“With plenty of parking and a huge lawn seat area, Community Park is a beautiful setting for an outdoor concert series," said Heather Dowell, Midlothian’s director of Parks and Recreation.

Concertgoers should bring chairs or blankets to sit on the grass. Food for purchase will be available.

Mark your calendars for concerts on Saturday, July 23 (Fast Lane, an Eagles tribute band) and Friday, Aug. 19 (band to be announced).