Court approves IT director’s retirement

The imminent retirement of longtime information technology director Teral Crawford was the most pressing issue before the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court last Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioners voted to accept Crawford’s retirement at the end of a very fast-paced biweekly meeting. Crawford’s retirement is effective as of this Wednesday. County Judge Todd Little said Crawford gave notice of his resignation on May 12.

Crawford has been employed by Ellis County since November 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile. Crawford is a graduate of Dallas Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, and also attended Texas Tech University and Seward County Community College.

Ed DeWees, a member of the county’s IT department, gave a moving tribute to Crawford before the court, calling him “the best boss I ever had.”

Fighting back tears, DeWees recounted Crawford’s caring and comforting support following the death of each of DeWees’ parents.

“I’ve had the privilege of being under his leadership and guidance, and I thank God for that,” he said. “He’s become a dear friend.”

DeWees also related to commissioners some anecdotes of instances when Crawford made sure the county’s system remained up and running after severe weather, and another instance where Crawford got the system fixed quickly after a burst water pipe flooded equipment.

“After speaking with the entire IT staff, we all came to the same conclusion that his commitment and dedication to Ellis County far outreaches the expectation of the position he held,” DeWees said.

Following an executive session, the court took no public action on the job opening resulting from Crawford’s retirement. Judge Little said the matter will be revisited during the court’s May 31 meeting.

All court members were present.

Other items

• Judge Little issued a proclamation celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of the city of Ennis. The sesquicentennial anniversary will be marked June 8.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes, acceptance of various reports, and several budgetary line-item transfers and amendments. The matter of an interlocal cooperative contract with the Myrtle Cemetery Association was pulled and tabled at the request of Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson.

• A performance bond was accepted for the proposed 52.078-acre Ferris Ranch, Phase II subdivision on the south side of FM 660. Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson said he was satisfied with the questions he had when the matter was tabled at the previous court.

• A performance bond was released and maintenance bonds were accepted for the 98.218-acre Jordan Run, Phase IV development in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Midlothian.

• Replats were approved for a 10.980-acre tract on the south side of Old Alma Road, and for a 4.55-acre property on the south side of FM 85. Both properties lie in the ETJ of Ennis. A plat of a 16.982-acre property on the north side of FM 66 just west of Cunningham Meadows Road in the ETJ of Waxahachie was approved.

• Commissioners approved purchases of two dump trailers for Road and Bridge Precinct 4 in the amount of $67,920 total, and a conveyor-type dishwasher for the Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $100,850.

• A proposal with Schindler Elevator Corp. to modernize the computer hardware for the elevator system at the county jail was approved in the amount of $171,710. Sheriff Brad Norman said each project will take up to six months per elevator, of which there are three at the jail, and each elevator can only be done one at a time to keep the jail operational.

• A bid for renewal of a rotating one-year contract for disaster debris monitoring and consulting contract with Debris Tech was approved. The total cost is $197,000 and is contingent on a major disaster occurring in the county.

• Two separate multiyear contracts with Axon were approved, one for equipment in the sheriff’s office marked vehicle fleet and another for the interview room. The cost of the former is $433,552 over 64 months, and cost for the latter is $23,940 over five years.

• The court approved the purchase of additional tasers and body cameras for the sheriff’s office. The total cost is $23,621 over four years. An additional $14,484 in costs were inadvertently left off the agenda and will be taken up at the next meeting.