Splash pad water is safe, city asserts

Mirror report

The city of Midlothian's splash pad at Community Park is operational and open for public use.

Like all of Midlothian's water, splash pad water originates from area lakes. The raw water is treated for use at one of Midlothian's two water treatment plants. After it is treated, it is distributed for use in homes, businesses, and schools, as well as the splash pad. Splash pad water is the same water we use in our homes to cook, bathe, drink, fill our swimming pools, and water our lawns.

Water from the splash pad drains into the nearby retention pond. It is used to irrigate the park. It is not reused or recycled for subsequent splash pad use.

The splash pad water contains the same level of disinfectant as drinking water, according to information from the city. Like with any swimming pool or hot tub, contaminants can be introduced into the splash pad during use. To reduce risks, use good bathroom hygiene and avoid swallowing the water. More information about splash pad water safety can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website.

If you have questions or concerns about Midlothian's splash pad, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at (972) 775-7777, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.