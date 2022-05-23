MISD board approves new principal at Baxter

Mirror report

At the May 16 board meeting, Midlothian ISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Trina Silmon as the principal of T.E. Baxter Elementary.

“We are excited for Ms. Silmon to step into this new role,” said Dr. Jo Ann Fey, superintendent. “I look forward to seeing ways she will foster relationships among our students, parents, teachers and staff.”

Silmon has 21 years of public education experience, serving as an elementary teacher, instructional coach and dean of instruction for Arlington ISD. In 2016, she became the assistant principal of Sidney Poynter Elementary in Crowley ISD. She joined Midlothian ISD in August 2021 as an instructional coach for T.E. Baxter Elementary, where she currently serves. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work for the University of Texas at Arlington and her master’s degree in education from Texas Woman’s University.

“I am honored that I was chosen to lead such an amazing school and school community,” Silmon said. “I will make every effort to help our students reach their fullest potential. Together with our staff and school community, we will continue to provide Baxter Elementary students with a rich learning environment guided with love and support toward a bright future.”