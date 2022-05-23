MISD graduations scheduled for Sunday

Mirror report

Class of 2022 commencement for both Midlothian ISD high schools is scheduled for Sunday at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts.

Heritage High School’s graduation ceremony is set for 2-4 p.m., while Midlothian High School’s ceremony is scheduled for 7-9 p.m.

The Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts is located at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

Additionally, MISD’s LEAP Academy will conduct its spring 2022 commencement on Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m.

MISD graduating students held their 2022 baccalaureate last Sunday at Stonegate Church in Midlothian.