MISD graduations scheduled for Sunday

Both high schools will hold commencement at Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts

Mirror report
Heritage High School Class of 2021 graduates throw their caps in the air at the end of Saturday night's commencement ceremony at MISD Multipurpose Stadium. Approximately 246 seniors graduated from HHS in front of a capacity audience.

Class of 2022 commencement for both Midlothian ISD high schools is scheduled for Sunday at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts.

Heritage High School’s graduation ceremony is set for 2-4 p.m., while Midlothian High School’s ceremony is scheduled for 7-9 p.m.

The Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts is located at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

Additionally, MISD’s LEAP Academy will conduct its spring 2022 commencement on Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m.

MISD graduating students held their 2022 baccalaureate last Sunday at Stonegate Church in Midlothian.