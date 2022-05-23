P&Z denies corner development a 2nd time

A planned development at the northeast corner of FM 663 and FM 875 didn’t receive enough additional support the second time before the Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission as it denied the zoning request during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.

The vote to deny was 6-1, with commissioner Scott Koehler casting the lone “no” vote. The matter will now go before the Midlothian City Council at a future meeting.

The property in question came before both P&Z and the City Council last October, but a change in the planned development was denied by each body. The planned development currently covering the property calls for 36 one-acre residential lots. The latest proposal calls for 55 housing units, with five community retail lots fronting the two highways.

Assistant City Manager Clyde Melick said the latest plan makes adjustments to the previously rejected new plan, removing features that had caused the original proposal to be rejected.

Developer Justin Crocker said the development complies with the city’s comprehensive plan, and cited the need for retail in that location, which is about six miles south of downtown. Crocker said the addition of retail sites was what made the project economically feasible.

However, discussion centered around traffic at that location in relation to retail. The Texas Department of Transportation would have to approve the addition of turn lanes on both highways. At present, there is a center turn lane on FM 663, but not one on FM 875.

A motion was made to approve with the condition that the south entrance to the retail off FM 875 be a right-in, right-out entrance only, but the motion died for lack of a second. A second motion to approve as presented also died.

All commission members were present.

Other items

• Continuances were granted for the following items: a zoning change for a planned development for a 108.357-acre property at the northeast corner of Walnut Grove Road and Mockingbird Lane; a planned development west of FM 663 between Autumn Run Road and Byrd Ranch Road; and an amendment to the MidTowne master plan relating to 67.098 acres within the development.

• A zoning change from Agricultural to a planned development for multifamily use was denied by a 5-2 vote. The 32.28-acre property is generally located north of Highway 287 on South Walnut Grove Road. The main concern raised by commissioner Mike Rodgers was the percentage of multifamily units in the city, which would exceed 10% if this development proceeded. The plan included 33 total buildings and 322 total units.

• The minutes of the April 19 P&Z meeting were approved.

• A special exception was granted for a property at 505 E. Ave. E to allow for Midlothian ISD to forego minimal landscaping at the district’s new support center. MISD assistant superintendent for finance Jim Norris told commissioners the district intends to install a parking lot and remove the old bus barn on the property. A similar exception for landscaping was approved for 514 W. Ave. I, where Norris said a parking lot will be constructed to service the district’s MILE career campus.

• A specific-use permit for building wall signs exceeding the maximum permitted signage at 2410 FM 663 was approved. The signage will face both FM 663 and Hawkins Run Road.

• An SUP for a residential subdivision sign for Westside Preserve on the south side of U.S. Highway 287 was approved.

• An amendment to a planned development was approved at 1400 and 1408 N. 9th St. to allow for wall signage at Lighthouse Church.

• An SUP for wall signage at 4470 FM 663, Suite 1000 was denied by a 5-2 vote. The sign at that location is a “cabinet box” design, which assistant planning director Colby Collins said does not meet city zoning regulations.

• Commissioners approved an urban village planned development district for a 2.05-acre property directly north of the intersection of FM 663 and Autumn Run Drive. The site will house a dental clinic.

• An amendment to a planned development was approved at the northeast corner of U.S. 67 and West Main Street to allow for additional parking and landscaping at the Chase Bank location.

• A mixed-use planned development for a 104.38-acre property generally located south of Hayes Crossing was approved. Collins said the previous proposal for the Lagos Vista development was denied by the City Council on March 8, but the new request, now called The Highlands, reduces the acreage and number of lots.