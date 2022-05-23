New trustees take MISD oaths of office

A changing of the guard was in the air at last week’s Midlothian ISD board of trustees meeting as the board welcomed in two new members and named new board officers.

Newly elected trustees Mike Dillow and Jessica Ward were sworn in following their election earlier this month, and Tami Tobey was chosen as the new board president, replacing Gary Vineyard, who served as president for one year.

Outgoing trustee Bobby Soto was recognized for his three years of service to the board and received a standing ovation from the audience. Soto thanked the district in prepared remarks, and board members and school administrators thanked Soto in return for his service.

Outgoing board secretary and former board president Matt Sanders delivered his departing remarks remotely from the state golf tournament, where his daughter was competing for Heritage High School.

Following the swearing-in of Dillow and Ward, the board went into closed session to reorganize and emerged to select the new officers, with superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey conducting the voting process. Tobey is the new president, Vineyard the vice president, and Eduardo Gonzalez the new secretary.

Tobey received four votes and Vineyard three in the voting for president. Vineyard received four votes to three for Gonzalez as vice president, and Gonzalez was chosen as secretary by a 6-1 vote.

In a special meeting earlier in the day, the board canvassed the ballots and certified the results of the May 7 school board election.

Other items

• Numerous end-of-year recognitions were handed out, including the 2022 MISD valedictorians and salutatorians; MHS HOSA; HHS UIL Academics state qualifiers; HHS One-Act Play region qualifiers; HHS UIL Theatrical Design state champions; HHS girls’ soccer state qualifiers; HHS boys’ soccer regional semifinalists; MHS girls soccer regional semifinalists; and HHS tennis state qualifier.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes; budget amendments; Student Health Advisory Committee curriculum and instruction recommendation; an easement granted to Atmos Energy to serve the new Jean Coleman Elementary campus; parking lot additions for the MILE and Randall Hill Support Center; a request for proposal for counseling services; FF&E items for Heritage High School Phase 2; and memoranda of understanding for alternative certification.

• The student dress code for 2022-23 and information on a memorandum of understanding with Goodside Health were each pulled from the consent agenda and considered separately. Trustee Eduardo Gonzalez pointed out inconsistences in the dress code and wondered aloud whether teachers were equipped for it. The Goodside Health MOU was tabled to the June board meeting.

• An update on the 2016 bond projects for Coleman Elementary, the HHS expansion and MISD Multipurpose Stadium was received. The Coleman project is proceeding at an accelerated pace, and the stadium has received a fresh coat of paint, and concession and bathroom areas are being expanded. The HHS final buildout is proceeding, with completion of the new competition gymnasium and cafeteria expansion drawing nearer.

• MISD deputy superintendent Darin Kasper presented budget assumptions for the 2022-23 school year. Kasper said the district will receive added state revenue based on daily attendance, and property tax values are expected to continue to rise, which should result in another maintenance and operations (M&O) ad valorem property tax rate percentage reduction for MISD property owners in August. Kasper said the district still awaits a July announcement from the Ellis Appraisal District.

• The board approved Kasper as its representative to the city of Midlothian Tax Reinvestment Zone (MDA) Board of Directors, replacing the retiring Jim Norris.

• Trustees OK’d a memorandum of understanding with Navarro College for 2022-23, and a contract with the Midlothian Police Department for the provision of school resource officers for the following school year.

• An interlocal agreement with the Deep East Texas Self Insurance Fund was proposed at the urging of assistant superintendent for human services KayLynn Day. The item was for informational purposes and no board action was taken.

• Day presented a stipend proposal for 2022-23 for numerous positions that will be acted upon at a future meeting. Gonzalez questioned Day at length on the extent of the stipends.