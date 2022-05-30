Chewbaccadoodles win DI Global Finals

Mirror report

On the weekend of May 21, six teams from Midlothian ISD competed in the Global Finals Destination Imagination tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

After months of preparation, more than 450 student teams from all over the United States and at least five other countries presented their creative solutions to a number of STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges.

Midlothian ISD students impressed the judges with their teamwork, problem-solving, and creative solutions. Each team placed in its respective categories as the top 10 in the world, and one team earned first place.

Destination Imagination is an international, project-based educational program that encourages innovation, teamwork and creative problem-solving. Students chose one of seven different open-ended DI challenges and worked together in teams to plan, create and present their solutions to the appraisers.

• Chewbaccadoodles, Fine Arts, 1st Place

Longbranch Elementary and McClatchey Elementary

Hudson Lynn, Jackson Burns, Preston Peace, Knox Vernon, Emily Jeanes, Kinsley Crowell

Team Managers: Cass Lynn, Samantha Burns

• Ramen Noodle Robbers, Improv, 4th Place

McClatchey Elementary

Heston Krupala, Ryder Altman, Christopher Egloff, Cooper Taylor, Jenna Addicks

Team Managers: Christina Altman, Cody Krupala

• Dabbing Donuts, Service Learning, 6th Place

Miller Elementary

Grayson Baker, Jaxson Legg, Parker Legg, Hunter Huber, Temperance Pate, Noomi Pate, Sien Leo Rodriguez

Team Managers: Lindsye Baker, Kelly Huber

• Rollerblading Wizards, Technical, 9th Place

McClatchey Elementary

Wyatt Stillwell, Joseph Criscione, Paris Helm, Tyler Langbein, Colson Just, Deborah Bolduc, Olivia Morgan

Team Manager: Hillary Stillwell

• Dysfunctional Donuts, Technical Challenge, 9th Place

Walnut Grove Middle School

Micah Moss, Andrew Vick, Camy Hopkins, Ben Wills, Kealan Allen, Karson Vernon, Patrick Lewis

Team Managers: Casey Nelson, Kim Moss

• Teenagers in Tiaras, Improv Challenge, 6th Place

Dieterich Middle School

Blair Bryant, Sophie Tollefsbol, Elise Crumpton, Cori Page, Gretta Gardner, Gabi Anderson

Team Manager: Christina Teufel