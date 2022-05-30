Chewbaccadoodles win DI Global Finals
All six teams from Midlothian ISD place in STEAM-based competition in Kansas City
On the weekend of May 21, six teams from Midlothian ISD competed in the Global Finals Destination Imagination tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
After months of preparation, more than 450 student teams from all over the United States and at least five other countries presented their creative solutions to a number of STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges.
Midlothian ISD students impressed the judges with their teamwork, problem-solving, and creative solutions. Each team placed in its respective categories as the top 10 in the world, and one team earned first place.
Destination Imagination is an international, project-based educational program that encourages innovation, teamwork and creative problem-solving. Students chose one of seven different open-ended DI challenges and worked together in teams to plan, create and present their solutions to the appraisers.
• Chewbaccadoodles, Fine Arts, 1st Place
Longbranch Elementary and McClatchey Elementary
Hudson Lynn, Jackson Burns, Preston Peace, Knox Vernon, Emily Jeanes, Kinsley Crowell
Team Managers: Cass Lynn, Samantha Burns
• Ramen Noodle Robbers, Improv, 4th Place
McClatchey Elementary
Heston Krupala, Ryder Altman, Christopher Egloff, Cooper Taylor, Jenna Addicks
Team Managers: Christina Altman, Cody Krupala
• Dabbing Donuts, Service Learning, 6th Place
Miller Elementary
Grayson Baker, Jaxson Legg, Parker Legg, Hunter Huber, Temperance Pate, Noomi Pate, Sien Leo Rodriguez
Team Managers: Lindsye Baker, Kelly Huber
• Rollerblading Wizards, Technical, 9th Place
McClatchey Elementary
Wyatt Stillwell, Joseph Criscione, Paris Helm, Tyler Langbein, Colson Just, Deborah Bolduc, Olivia Morgan
Team Manager: Hillary Stillwell
• Dysfunctional Donuts, Technical Challenge, 9th Place
Walnut Grove Middle School
Micah Moss, Andrew Vick, Camy Hopkins, Ben Wills, Kealan Allen, Karson Vernon, Patrick Lewis
Team Managers: Casey Nelson, Kim Moss
• Teenagers in Tiaras, Improv Challenge, 6th Place
Dieterich Middle School
Blair Bryant, Sophie Tollefsbol, Elise Crumpton, Cori Page, Gretta Gardner, Gabi Anderson
Team Manager: Christina Teufel