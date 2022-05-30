Child accident victim meets first responders

Mirror report

Midlothian paramedics and patrol officers came together to reunite with 7-year-old Jesy DeFazio, who returned to meet the first responders who helped rescue her from the scene of a tragic automobile accident that took the life of her mother in January.

Midlothian Police Chief Carl Smith expressed everyone’s thoughts when he told Jesy, “You are a bit of miracle,” as the throng received her and her grandparents.

At Jesy’s request, grandparents Kerri and Phillip DeFazio brought her to Fire Station No. 1 so she could thank her heroes. Said Jesy, “When I first got here, I didn’t know what to think, then I thought, ‘I remember you. You are the ones who kept asking me if I was OK. I think they are heroes because they save people.”

“In an awful situation we have been blessed to get to know some amazing people,” said Phillip DeFazio, Jesy’s grandfather. “Jesy wanted to be able to thank the people who helped her through the most awful time of her life.”

Jesy’s grandparents recalled that Jesy spent three days in the ICU at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas as a result of the accident and underwent surgery to repair internal injuries, but has since recovered remarkably. She will enter the second grade in the fall.

“It means a lot. We don’t get to see a whole lot of people that we’ve rescued come back in,” said firefighter/paramedic William Cawood to television reporters at the reunion. Cawood was among the first responders providing aid at the accident scene.

Added, Scott Smith, Fire Battalion Chief who was on duty the night of the accident, “We often wonder what happened to people we serve, so it’s nice to be able to see them doing well.”

Also present were patrol officers Sherilyn Taylor, Ben Zucker, Ethan Beasley, Sargent Jason Medina, and Corporal Clayton Wilson. They loaded Jesy up with commemorative medallions that police and firefighters use to award citizens. Jamie M. Singleton, the Police Department’s Victims Advocate Coordinator, gave Jesy a giant bundle of her favorite snacks. Singleton has worked with the family since the accident to help them access services and funds available for victims that will help with future expenses.

Said Jesy’s grandmother, “Putting names to the faces of her rescuers is part of the healing process.”