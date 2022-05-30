Dive into A.H. Meadows Library summer reading program

Mirror report

Young readers will dive into the ocean depths this summer as A.H. Meadows Public Library, presents “Oceans of Possibilities” during its summer reading program, June 6 through July 28.

Children ages pre-K through 5th grade may earn a prize for every five books they read or have read to them. In all, there are seven prizes. Reading logs and goodie bags may be picked up at the library, 922 S. 9th St., beginning Monday, June 6.

Additionally, library staff will present reading program craft days throughout the summer, beginning June 8 on alternating Wednesdays for pre-K through 2nd grade and for 3rd grade through 5th grade. The schedule for craft days can be found on the City’s website at www.midlothian.tx.us/504/A-H-Meadows-Library.

This program is developed by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, which is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Library of Michigan.

Located inside Midlothian High School, Library hours throughout the summer are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Friday and Sunday. (Note the Library will be closed for scheduled cleaning the week of June 27 through July 4 and will reopen on July 5.)

For questions, call the library at (469) 856-5211.